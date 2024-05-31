Donald Trump Supporters Call For Violence After Guilty Verdict

Supporters of former president Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, have flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution.

After Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots. Win and the Gateway Pundit.

Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.

"Someone in NY with nothing to lose needs to take care of Merchan," wrote one commentator on Patriots.Win.

"Hopefully, he gets met with illegals with a machete," the post said in reference to illegal immigrants.

On Gateway Pundit, one poster suggested shooting liberals after the verdict. "Time to start capping some leftys," said the post. "This cannot be fixed by voting."

Threats of violence and intimidating rhetoric soared after Trump lost the 2020 election and falsely claimed the vote was stolen.

As he campaigns for a second White House term, Trump has baselessly cast the judges and prosecutors in his trials as corrupt tools of the Biden administration, intent on sabotaging his White House bid.

His loyalists have responded with a campaign of threats and intimidation targeting judges and court officials.

"This was a disgrace, this was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt," Trump told reporters, echoing comments he often made during the trial.

A jury found Trump guilty on Thursday of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star's account of a sexual encounter ahead of the 2016 election.

Sentencing is set for July 11, days before the Republican Party formally nominates Trump for president ahead of the November election.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and is expected to appeal.

Trump continued his attacks online after the verdict, calling Merchan on Truth Social "HIGHLY CONFLICTED" and calling his jury instructions unfair.

One commentator responded by posting a picture of a hangman's platform and a noose with the caption: "TREASONOUS MOBSTER OF THE JUSTICES SYSTEM!!"

Jacob Ware, a co-author of the book God, Guns, and Sedition: Far-Right Terrorism in America, said the violent language used by Trump's followers was a testament to his "ironclad ability to mobilise more extreme supporters to action, both at the ballot box and through violence".

"Until and unless he accepts the process, the extremist reaction to his legal troubles will be militant," Ware said.

All three sites have policies against violent language, and some of the posts were later removed.

While the posts identified by Reuters called for violence or insurrection, most fell short of the legal standard for a prosecutable threat.

Still, one researcher who studies extremist militias said the guilty verdict could inspire violence by reinforcing a conviction among some of Trump's supporters that he is a victim of a conspiracy.

"I do think a lot of these folks have been looking for an excuse to maybe mobilise for a while," said Amy Cooter of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies' Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism.

"I hope I'm wrong. I've said for a long time, though, that I would not be shocked to see violence result from a guilty verdict, either directed toward the jurors" or others connected to the case.

The Project with AAP.