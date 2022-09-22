Donald Trump Sued By New York State For Fraud

Court documents show a three-year civil investigation into the former President's business practices.

The Trump Organization has been accused of engaging in "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" in preparing Trump's annual statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, also names the former President's son Donald Trump Jr and his daughter Ivanka Trump as defendants.

The investigation by Attorney General Letitia James has focused on whether the Trump Organization misstated the values of its real estate properties to obtain favourable loans and tax benefits.

James has said that the investigation uncovered "significant evidence" that Trump and the company fraudulently valued many of its assets.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying the claims are "baseless", and said the case is politically motivated as James is a Democrat.

Trump, on August 10, declined to answer questions in a lengthy, closed-door deposition at the office of the attorney general, invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump agreed to sit for depositions only after court decisions required it.

Another of Trump's children, Eric Trump, invoked the right against self-incrimination more than 500 times in a 2020 deposition.With AAP.