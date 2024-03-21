The Project

Donald Trump Still Stewing About Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Jokes

This week, Trump expanded on how much he hated Jimmy Kimmel hosting The Oscars, but boy, does he LOVE hearing his own social media posts being read out.

It's like when Mum's had a few white wines and forces me to read her witty texts to her girls group chats.

Shout out to this Californian police department for taking a creative approach to a new law that bans showing suspects' faces.

Now to Canada, where I hope this reporter did this for a bet.

Unfortunately, there was a horrible fire, and he had to report live dressed like that.

Now for an update on horny toads that this British frog-lover makes sound far more sensual than necessary.

I think I'd rather watch toads have sex than hear her say those words again.

Back to the US for a reunion that's totally like far out man.

And they've tracked down the absolute party animal who returned it!

Now, it is a touching tale about a man and his pet, but if I were a parent, this wouldn't fill me with confidence.

He loves kids, but he's working on his summer body so sticking to the greens. 

Finally to a tiny village in the UK that may want to keep this info off the tourism brochure.

Climate change is getting out of hand. 

We've got an eyewitness report of what it's like on the ground there.

A suspected privacy breach involving the Princess of Wales could be more severe than first feared.
Statement From Diamond Valley Baptist Church
Under new California law, The Murrieta Police Department has had to take a creative approach to creating social media content, with LEGO heads replacing real faces in their social media posts.
TikToker Shani Silver has slammed “cheap couples” who don’t split the bill three ways when out to dinner with a single friend.
Meet the boss who has slammed “boring” Baby Boomer bosses, revealing the unique game he plays with his staff to get them into the office.