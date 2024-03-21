Donald Trump Still Stewing About Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Jokes

It's like when Mum's had a few white wines and forces me to read her witty texts to her girls group chats.

Shout out to this Californian police department for taking a creative approach to a new law that bans showing suspects' faces.

Now to Canada, where I hope this reporter did this for a bet.

Unfortunately, there was a horrible fire, and he had to report live dressed like that.

Now for an update on horny toads that this British frog-lover makes sound far more sensual than necessary.

I think I'd rather watch toads have sex than hear her say those words again.

Back to the US for a reunion that's totally like far out man.

And they've tracked down the absolute party animal who returned it!

Now, it is a touching tale about a man and his pet, but if I were a parent, this wouldn't fill me with confidence.

He loves kids, but he's working on his summer body so sticking to the greens.

Finally to a tiny village in the UK that may want to keep this info off the tourism brochure.

Climate change is getting out of hand.

We've got an eyewitness report of what it's like on the ground there.