Donald Trump Secures New Hampshire Republican Primary On March Towards White House

Following a strong performance in Iowa, the former President secured more than 54 per cent of the vote.

His main rival, Nikki Haley, secured 43 per cent, a stronger-than-expected result.

They'll face off again in Nevada next month, with Trump already ahead in the polls.

"We've won almost every single poll in the last three months against crooked Joe Biden, and she doesn't win those polls; this is not your typical victory speech, but let's not let somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night," Trump said about his Republican opponent.

Semafor Editor-At-Large Steve Clemmons told The Project that although a result over 40 per cent may sound promising for Haley, there’s a long way to go.

“You can’t win by losing that bad,” Clemons said, adding “this is actually a pretty big defeat because New Hampshire and all the money she’s spent, this was as good as it’s gonna get for Nikki Haley.”

Clemons went on to say he sees more challenges for Haley in her home state of South Carolina, making the road to the White House further out of reach.

“I don't see a pathway for her now,” he said.