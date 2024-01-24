The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Donald Trump Secures New Hampshire Republican Primary On March Towards White House

Donald Trump Secures New Hampshire Republican Primary On March Towards White House

Donald Trump has continued his march towards the White House by winning the New Hampshire Republican primary.

Following a strong performance in Iowa, the former President secured more than 54 per cent of the vote.

His main rival, Nikki Haley, secured 43 per cent, a stronger-than-expected result.

They'll face off again in Nevada next month, with Trump already ahead in the polls.

"We've won almost every single poll in the last three months against crooked Joe Biden, and she doesn't win those polls; this is not your typical victory speech, but let's not let somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night," Trump said about his Republican opponent.

Semafor Editor-At-Large Steve Clemmons told The Project that although a result over 40 per cent may sound promising for Haley, there’s a long way to go. 

“You can’t win by losing that bad,” Clemons said, adding “this is actually a pretty big defeat because New Hampshire and all the money she’s spent, this was as good as it’s gonna get for Nikki Haley.”

Clemons went on to say he sees more challenges for Haley in her home state of South Carolina, making the road to the White House further out of reach. 

“I don't see a pathway for her now,” he said.  

Person Calls For Ambulance After Getting A Sore Stomach From Eating Too Much Kebab
NEXT STORY

Person Calls For Ambulance After Getting A Sore Stomach From Eating Too Much Kebab

Advertisement

Related Articles

Person Calls For Ambulance After Getting A Sore Stomach From Eating Too Much Kebab

Person Calls For Ambulance After Getting A Sore Stomach From Eating Too Much Kebab

The Welsh Ambulance Service is reminding people to only call for paramedics in an emergency after revealing their most inappropriate calls from last year, including a caller who overate a kebab.
Britney Spears’ Coming-Of-Age Classic ‘Crossroads’ Is Coming To Netflix

Britney Spears’ Coming-Of-Age Classic ‘Crossroads’ Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix has announced that Britney Spears’ 2002 film ‘Crossroads' will be available to stream for the first time, available globally on February 15.
Diner Spends Whopping $165,000 At Salt Bae's Dubai Restaurant

Diner Spends Whopping $165,000 At Salt Bae's Dubai Restaurant

Salt Bae is once again facing criticism over his restaurant's high price point after he shared the receipt of a diner who spent $165,000 at his Dubai steakhouse.
Ash Barty Is Making Her Sporting Comeback At The New Zealand Open

Ash Barty Is Making Her Sporting Comeback At The New Zealand Open

Aussie tennis legend Ash Barty is making a sporting comeback, but it's not on the tennis court.
Lego Announces New Peppa Pig Duplo And Theme Park Attraction Sets

Lego Announces New Peppa Pig Duplo And Theme Park Attraction Sets

Lego have announced their latest collaboration with Peppa Pig, revealing the beloved children’s character will make her debut in Duplo form, as well as appear in Lego theme park rides and attractions.