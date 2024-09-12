The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Donald Trump Rules Out Second Debate Against Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Rules Out Second Debate Against Kamala Harris

Republican nominee Donald Trump says he will not participate in another presidential debate against Kamala Harris ahead of the US election after several polls showed his Democratic rival won their debate earlier this week.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" the former president wrote on his social media site Truth Social. Trump participated in a debate against President Joe Biden in June before his Tuesday debate against Harris.

"Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats' Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," he wrote.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH,'" he said.

Although Trump touted his performance on Tuesday against Harris, six Republican donors and three Trump advisers who spoke to Reuters earlier this week said they thought Harris had won the debate largely because Trump was unable to stay on message.

The debate attracted 67.1 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data.

Harris, speaking at a rally shortly after Trump's post went live, said: "I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate."

While Trump said in his post that polls showed he won the debate, several surveys showed that respondents thought Harris did better.

Among voters who said they had heard at least something about Tuesday's debate, 53 per cent said Harris won, and 24 per cent said Trump won, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday.

The poll showed that 54 per cent of registered voters believed that the single debate between Trump and Harris was enough, while 46 per cent had wanted a second debate.

A majority of debate watchers said Harris outperformed Trump, according to a CNN flash poll released shortly after the debate. YouGov showed that 54 per cent of those surveyed said that Harris won, while 31 per cent said that Trump was the victor.

With AAP.

Aussies Could Soon Get More Work From Home Rights
NEXT STORY

Aussies Could Soon Get More Work From Home Rights

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussies Could Soon Get More Work From Home Rights

Aussies Could Soon Get More Work From Home Rights

Millions of Aussie clerical workers could get more work-from-home rights following a Fair Work Commission hearing.
Australia To Send $3 Million In Humanitarian Relief To Vietnam After Deadly Typhoon

Australia To Send $3 Million In Humanitarian Relief To Vietnam After Deadly Typhoon

Australia will give Vietnam $3 million for humanitarian relief after a deadly typhoon killed more than 150 people.
Elon Musk Calls Australian Government 'Fascists' Over Proposed Social Media Reforms

Elon Musk Calls Australian Government 'Fascists' Over Proposed Social Media Reforms

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has called the Australian government "fascists" over its attempts to tackle deliberate lies spread on social media.
The Taylor Swift Effect On The U.S. Election

The Taylor Swift Effect On The U.S. Election

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris after her debate against Republican rival Donald Trump, calling the Democratic nominee a "steady-handed, gifted leader" who could lead the country with calm.
Taylor Swift Dominates At A Historic VMAs

Taylor Swift Dominates At A Historic VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards marked its 40th anniversary, with stars paying tribute to some of the most iconic and memorable moments of all time while making history of their own.