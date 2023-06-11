Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted

As new details of his indictment emerge he is doing anything but exercising his right to remain silent

Less than 72 hours before he’s due to appear in court to have his fingerprints and mugshot taken, Trump took to the stage in full flight.

“I’ve put everything on the line and I will never yield. I will never be detained,” Trump told his supporters.

“I will never stop fighting for you.”

Trump allegedly shared top secret papers with unauthorised third parties and took steps to hide papers the FBI had subpoenaed.

Photos show the files allegedly stacked in front of the shower, on the stage of a public ballroom and spilling from cardboard storage boxes at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

This indictment is only the beginning of Trump’s legal woes.

He is also facing criminal charges for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels in New York, he’s also under investigation for his role in the January 6th riots and for election interference in Georgia.