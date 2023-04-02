The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

Donald Trump has released a video message after being indicted by a New York grand jury.

"We are officially a third world country. No president in the history of our country has been subjected to such vicious and disgusting attacks," Trump said in the video message.

"But they only attack me because I fight for you.

"It's very simple. They can't buy me and they can't control me and that scares them beyond belief."

The pre-recorded message was delivered during the campaigning fundraising video. 

The historic indictment of the former president thrust the 2024 US presidential election into uncharted territory, raising the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges in New York.

Peter Dutton Vows To Turn The Liberal Party Around After Shock Loss
NEXT STORY

Peter Dutton Vows To Turn The Liberal Party Around After Shock Loss

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Peter Dutton Vows To Turn The Liberal Party Around After Shock Loss

    Peter Dutton Vows To Turn The Liberal Party Around After Shock Loss

    The voters of Aston in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs have delivered a shock Labor victory in a by-election.
    The Unusual Reasons Behind Australian Marriages Ending

    The Unusual Reasons Behind Australian Marriages Ending

    Marriages have been fizzling out at an accelerated rate with divorce being up by 13 per cent in 2021 where over 56,000 divorces were granted that year.
    New Research Shows That Anxious Dogs Have Different Brains From Normal Dogs

    New Research Shows That Anxious Dogs Have Different Brains From Normal Dogs

    A Belgium University has found that our anxious pooches have measurable differences in their brain compared to those dogs without anxiety.
    Teachers Are Turning To Social Media To Become Influencers To Ease The Cost Of Living

    Teachers Are Turning To Social Media To Become Influencers To Ease The Cost Of Living

    Teachers can have a huge influence on their students’ lives. However, with the increasing cost of living, some teachers are taking this role even further and becoming ‘influencers’.
    Adelaide Trams And Trains To Be Handed Back To Public Hands

    Adelaide Trams And Trains To Be Handed Back To Public Hands

    Adelaide's train and tram services will return to public hands after the South Australian government signed a deal to transition them back to state ownership.