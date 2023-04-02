Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

"We are officially a third world country. No president in the history of our country has been subjected to such vicious and disgusting attacks," Trump said in the video message.

"But they only attack me because I fight for you.

"It's very simple. They can't buy me and they can't control me and that scares them beyond belief."

The pre-recorded message was delivered during the campaigning fundraising video.

The historic indictment of the former president thrust the 2024 US presidential election into uncharted territory, raising the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges in New York.