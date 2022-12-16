Donald Trump Releases Bizarre NFT Trading Cards (That Nobody Asked For)

Donald Trump: Star of Home Alone, Host of The Apprentice and I think at one point the President of the United States(?) has a brand new grift/offer, his own line of NFTs.

In a bizarre announcement on his website and Truth social media Donald revealed the line of ‘Trump Digital Trading Cards’.

Each card features badly photoshopped artwork of Trump as different occupations, sort of like GI Joe or The Village People (Probably the latter, because Trump loves YMCA).

For just 99 dollars US, you can get an Astronaut Trump, Cowboy Trump or Superhero Trump with lasers shooting out of his eyes like Homelander from the TV show ‘The Boys’.

Plus, each time you buy one of these NFTs, you go into the draw to win prizes like a round of golf at one of his courses or dinner with Trump himself, which even Trump comments in the video, “I don’t know if that’s an amazing prize, but it’s what we have”. Way to promote the competition Don.

The whole thing feels like a deep fake parody ad or SNL sketch, and has been widely criticized across the internet.

People have pointed out that it’s not helping his credibility and shows how little respect he has for his base.

Plus, it’s a weird time to start a line of NFTs as they are not doing well, with prices slumping and values dropping.

But I guess he needs the money for his next presidential campaign/to pay for his legal fees.