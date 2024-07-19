The Project

Donald Trump Releases Assassination Attempt-Themed Sneakers For $299

Donald Trump is no stranger to cashing in on his misfortunes, with a Trump-owned company now selling assassination attempt-themed sneakers for a cool price of $US299 ($AU445).

The limited edition white sneakers aptly titled “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” feature the iconic image of the former US president punching his fist into the air, moments after he was shot, above the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.”

The site says there are only 5,000 pairs of this shoe, each of them numbered. Additionally, Trump will randomly sign ten of the sneakers.

"Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history," the website reads.

The former president is set to deliver his first public speech since the attempted assassination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

