Donald Trump Promises Free Food for an Entire Restaurant, Then Changes His Mind

They’re also the mate who is amazing at leaving their wallet at home or is having trouble with their debit card. There is a Lousy Lisa in all of our lives.

Perhaps the most famous lousy Lisa out there is none other than Donald Trump.

After leaving the courthouse where he pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts of mishandling classified documents, Trump burst into a Cuban restaurant in Miami and yelled, “Food for everyone!”

The patrons in the restaurant cheered because even if you aren’t a Trump supporter, everyone loves free food.

However, after the chaos settled, and Trump left, it became abundantly clear that Trump bought absolutely no food for anyone.

Trump pulled the ultimate Lousy Lisa on all of them.

It would be hard for even the most passionate of Trump supporters to forgive a betrayal like that, but like all Lousy Lisa’s out there, and like he does time and time again, he will get away with it.