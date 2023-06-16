The Project

Donald Trump Promises Free Food for an Entire Restaurant, Then Changes His Mind

We all have a mate with deep pockets. The kind that is always the first one to suggest the expensive day trip to a winery or a fancy spontaneous dinner where you laugh about how you can’t pronounce the names of the food.

They’re also the mate who is amazing at leaving their wallet at home or is having trouble with their debit card. There is a Lousy Lisa in all of our lives.

Perhaps the most famous lousy Lisa out there is none other than Donald Trump.

After leaving the courthouse where he pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts of mishandling classified documents, Trump burst into a Cuban restaurant in Miami and yelled, “Food for everyone!”

The patrons in the restaurant cheered because even if you aren’t a Trump supporter, everyone loves free food.

However, after the chaos settled, and Trump left, it became abundantly clear that Trump bought absolutely no food for anyone.

Trump pulled the ultimate Lousy Lisa on all of them.

It would be hard for even the most passionate of Trump supporters to forgive a betrayal like that, but like all Lousy Lisa’s out there, and like he does time and time again, he will get away with it.

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

    To be fair, dogs are better at following commands.
    It is not uncommon to have engaged couples ask for money in lieu of gifts on their big day. But one mum has sparked a debate, asking if it was okay to ask for money instead of presents for her 5-year-old’s birthday.
    Harry Styles helped a fan reveal the gender of her unborn baby during a live performance at Wembley Stadium.
    Al Pacino has welcomed baby Roman Pacino with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
    A new trend has exploded on Chinese social media where users recreate bland "white people food" as their work lunch.