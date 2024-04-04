Donald Trump Posts Lengthy Rant On Truth Social

The former U.S. President took aim at the legal system which is currently pursuing him over alleged hush money payments and civil fraud.

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION,” he posted, in all caps.

Trump is currently suing two former contestants of The Apprentice, who helped start the parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media and Technology Group.

Wesley Moss and Andrew Litinsky pitched the idea of the platform to Trump after he was kicked off social media platforms for inciting the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump is suing the pair claiming they failed to set up the platform properly, due to losses it has suffered in the last year.