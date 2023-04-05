Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Felony Charges Before Heading Back To Florida For Rally

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America. Never thought it could happen,” he told cheering supporters.

“The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

The former President’s speech included his views about a stolen 2020 election, and accused the investigation into hush money payments as a “fake case”.

Earlier in the day, Trump pleaded not guilty in a history-making moment to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as prosecutors accused him of orchestrating payments to two women before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.

Prosecutors in Manhattan allege Trump - the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges - falsified business records to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign.

The two women were adult film actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump sat, subdued, at the defence table on Tuesday as he entered his plea flanked by his lawyers.

"Not guilty," Trump, 76, said when asked how he pleaded.

Prosecutor Chris Conroy said: "The defendant Donald J Trump falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws."

While falsifying business records in New York is punishable by no more than one year in prison, it is punishable by up to four years when done to advance or conceal another crime, such as election law violations.

Prosecutors said Trump made a series of threatening social media posts, including one threatening "death and destruction" if he was charged. The judge asked the parties to "please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest".

Trump, the frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, said nothing as he entered the courtroom or when he left roughly an hour later.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on social media: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America." Justice Juan Merchan set the next hearing for December 4. Legal experts say a trial might not begin for a year, and indictment or even a conviction will not legally stop Trump running for president. "We're going to fight it hard," Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, told reporters after the arraignment, adding that Trump was frustrated, upset and angry about the charges. "And it's not going to stop him. And it's not going to slow him down. And it's exactly what he expected."

