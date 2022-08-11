The Project

Donald Trump Pleads Fifth Amendment Before The New York State attorney General

 Former US President Donald Trump says he refused to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices.

Donald Trump has declined to answer questions during his appearance before the New York State attorney general.

He appeared before the AG due to a civil investigation into his family's business practices.

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement.

In America, the Constitution's Fifth Amendment offers protection against self-incrimination.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is looking into whether the Trump Organisation inflated real estate values. Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, fought to avoid testifying but lost.

James has said her investigation uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Organisation, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, overstated asset values to obtain favourable loans and understated the values to get tax breaks.

Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing and called the New York investigation politically motivated as James is a Democrat.

Trump in his statement said: "I once asked, "If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?" Now I know the answer to that question. 

When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice."

