Donald Trump Orders Half A Dozen Bags Of Maccas To Fraud Trial

At least half a dozen McDonald’s bags delivered to court where Trump sits in a fraud trial.

As the former president hungrily endured the court proceedings, two suited men arrived with a vast lunch order, presumably made by Trump, as he’s known to be a big fan of the fast food chain.

Trump is accused of, well, a lot of things, but on this particular outing, it was of ‘lying year after year’ to inflate the value of his real estate empire by $ 2.2 billion for more favourable loans.

Perhaps spending a modest amount on an every-man lunch was the plan to convince the prosecutors he’d never do such a thing? Or he really likes their quarter-pounders, I don't know.

In what might be the most bizarre brag of all time, Donald Trump Jr. said that no one eats more McDonald’s ‘per capita than Donald Trump’. Trump Jr. said that it was ‘100% accurate’ that no one knows the McDonald’s menu better.

Dude, that’s not a good thing. When the server says

