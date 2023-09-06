Donald Trump May Have Violated Another Law With Mugshot Merchandise

The Republican’s campaign wasted no time capitalising off the mugshot that made headlines around the world.

The image that featured the US President scowling into the camera at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta saw the Trump campaign make over $11 million AUD ($7.1 million USD) in just three days.

Merchandise included t-shirts, mugs and bumper stickers, just to name a few.

Despite the financial benefits, legal scholars have warned that the money may rightfully belong to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

US copyright law stipulates that the law enforcement agency that takes a mugshot is the legal owner of it.

“In the context of photographs taken by law enforcement during the booking process, the author of the mugshot photograph is the law enforcement agency,” the 2022 University of Georgia School of Law’s Journal of Intellectual Property Law states, as cited by the New York Post.

Professor at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law, Betsy Rosenblatt, said there are limitations to what people can do with such photographs.

“You’re prohibited from using it for a number of things without authorisation,” she told Spectrum News 1 Ohio.

“You’re prohibited from reproducing it, making a derivative work of it, distributing it without authorisation, or that is to say distributing anything that isn’t the one copy you already lawfully have, and various other things.”

It would ultimately be up to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, though, to decide whether to sue the Trump campaign and any others that have used the mugshot for financial gain.