Donald Trump Jr Is Coming To Australia To Speak About The ‘Decay’ Of Western Society

Donald Trump Jr. is on his way to Australia to do a speaking tour about the “decay” of Western society and the “disease of woke identity politics and cancel culture… that has clearly taken hold” of Australia.

The son of former U.S. President Donald Trump will be doing a tour across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in July, with organisers saying it is expected to draw “significant” attention. 

Trump Jr. said he loved a previous trip to Australia during his time at university, where he spent a month “backpacking” around the country.

“It’s a great country full of great people, which is why it is so sad to see what is happening there,” he said, the Daily Telegraph reported. 

“I have a huge fanbase in Australia, and after speaking with some of them it’s clear the same disease of woke identity politics and cancel culture that’s crippled the US has clearly taken hold there.

“It’s not good. It is the biggest existential threat we face in the West and is literally the decay of Western society.” 

