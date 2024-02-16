Donald Trump Is About To Go On A Tour Of Trials Across The U.S.

Which charges, you ask? That’s a good question. In fact, Donald’s got so many trials coming up this year that it’s almost like he’s on tour.

If you’re one of the unlucky few to have missed out on Trump’s many trials so far, then good news: today, Justice Juan Merchan set some new dates.

Trump is facing trials for allegedly keeping highly-sensitive documents in his bathroom, election interference and paying off a porn star.

This isn’t just business as usual for Donald; this is the tour that could change everything.

According to the Gallup poll, 70 per cent of Americans wouldn’t vote for him if convicted of a felony crime by a jury.

Meanwhile, 53 percent of voters in seven battleground states would not vote if he were found guilty of a crime, according to Bloomberg Morning.