Donald Trump Has Been Indicted Over His Handling Of Classified Documents

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges over his handling of classified documents.

This will be Trump's second indictment in just over two months and will make him the first-ever president to be indicted on federal charges. 

This time, he is facing criminal charges all related to the willful retention of national security material, obstruction and conspiracy.

The indictment will specifically focus on Trump's mishandling of over 100 classified documents, which he kept during his time as president at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

If the 2024 presidential candidate is found guilty of mishandling the documents and or obstructing the investigation into him doing so, he could potentially face a prison sentence.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and said he had declassified the documents during his time as president.

Donald Trump has since come out and profoundly stated his innocence.

"I'm innocent, and we are going to prove that very very soundly and hopefully very quickly," he said.

Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to report that he would appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, 13 June.

