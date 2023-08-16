The Project

Donald Trump Given 10 Days To Turn Himself In To Georgia After Being Indicted For A Fourth Time

Donald Trump has been given 10 days to turn himself in after he was indicted, along with 18 of his allies in Georgia.

Trump has been accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

Prosecutors used a statute typically associated with mobsters in the case against the former US President and some of his top aides.

The 97-page indictment reads. “Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and wilfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favour of Trump.”

41 different charges for the defendants are included in the indictment, with 13 against Trump. 

The document describes Trump, the former White House Chief of Staff, Trump’s attorneys and the former Mayor of New York as members of a ‘criminal organisation’.

It says they were part of an ‘enterprise’ that operated in Georgia and other states.

Election fraud, impersonating a public officer, violating an oath of office, forgery, firing false documents and number conspiracy charges are among the other charges included in the indictment. 

Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, said she will request a trial date within the next six months, before the 2024 election.

This is the fourth criminal case that has been brought against Trump.

It is the second alleging he tried to meddle in the results of the election. 

If Trump is charged in Georgia, the charges would be labelled as state charges, meaning if he goes on to win the November 2024 election, he would not be able to dismiss the charges and pardon himself. 

