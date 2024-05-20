The Project

Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Three-Term Presidency During Length NRA Speech

Former U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of a third term during a lengthy speech at the National Rifle Association on Saturday.

"You know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don't know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?" Trump said at the NRA annual meeting. 

According to Politico, the suggestion caused some in the crowd to shout 'Three' in response. 

This isn't the first time Trump has discussed the idea of the third term, suggesting an extended presidency while campaigning in 2020

Trump has also distanced himself from this idea in the past, telling Time magazine in April that he didn't intend to challenge the 22nd Amendment.

"I wouldn't be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track."

Trump also encouraged the NRA members to vote in the November election, saying, "We've got to get gun owners to vote".

"I think you're a rebellious bunch. But let's be rebellious and vote this time."

The NRA has endorsed Trump three times, and spent more than $30 million backing him in 2016. 

"The endorsement of the proud patriots of the NRA. These are great patriots. These are great people. We're going to do things like nobody can believe," Trump said.

Trump also covered immigration, the economy, abortion and his current criminal trials in the 90 minutes speech, also taking time to criticise Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

