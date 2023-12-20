Donald Trump Disqualified From Running For President In Colorado

The court disqualified the former President from the ballot of the state's presidential election next year over his role in the January 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol.

The ruling on Tuesday makes Trump the first presidential candidate in US.. history to be deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used provision of the U.S. Constitution that bars officials who have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.

The court concluded that the U.S. Constitution bars the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024 from appearing on the ballot because of his role in instigating violence against the U.S. government.

The ruling applies only to the state's March 5 Republican primary, but its conclusion would likely also affect Trump's status for the November 5 general election.

Non-partisan US election forecasters view Colorado as safely Democratic, meaning that President Joe Biden will likely carry the state regardless of Trump's fate.

The case was brought by a group of Colorado voters, aided by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who argued that Trump should be disqualified for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol in a failed attempt to obstruct the transfer of presidential power to Biden after the 2020 election.

Trump's campaign called the court decision "flawed" and "undemocratic", and said it would be appealed.

