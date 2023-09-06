Donald Trump Could Be Out Of Presidential Running Due To A Legal Loophole

Clause 3 of the 14th Amendment has been suggested as a basis for the argument that the ex-president cannot run for office again.

After swearing an oath to uphold the US Constitution when he took office and then allegations that he engaged in an insurrection, which is what critics call the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Some US scholars and liberal groups are now stepping up efforts to disqualify the former president.

Election officials around the country are considering how to navigate the issue, which could be decided on a state-by-state basis.

Reacting to the news, Trump said there was ‘no legal basis or standing’ for the 14th Amendment to impact his campaign.

“Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social.

The claims come after Trump continues to face legal challenges regarding the 2020 election results.