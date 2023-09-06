The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Donald Trump Could Be Out Of Presidential Running Due To A Legal Loophole

Donald Trump Could Be Out Of Presidential Running Due To A Legal Loophole

Former US President Donald Trump’s push for a second term in office has been challenged by constitutional experts who say he may be ineligible for re-election under the 14th Amendment.

Clause 3 of the 14th Amendment has been suggested as a basis for the argument that the ex-president cannot run for office again.

After swearing an oath to uphold the US Constitution when he took office and then allegations that he engaged in an insurrection, which is what critics call the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. 

Some US scholars and liberal groups are now stepping up efforts to disqualify the former president.

Election officials around the country are considering how to navigate the issue, which could be decided on a state-by-state basis.

Reacting to the news, Trump said there was ‘no legal basis or standing’ for the 14th Amendment to impact his campaign.

“Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social. 

The claims come after Trump continues to face legal challenges regarding the 2020 election results.

Queensland Youth Crime Victims Call For Tougher Penalties
NEXT STORY

Queensland Youth Crime Victims Call For Tougher Penalties

Advertisement

Related Articles

Queensland Youth Crime Victims Call For Tougher Penalties

Queensland Youth Crime Victims Call For Tougher Penalties

Victims of youth crime in Queensland are demanding the state government crackdown on offenders.
Frozen Humans Could Be Brought Back To Life In 50 To 70 Years

Frozen Humans Could Be Brought Back To Life In 50 To 70 Years

According to an expert, in 50 to 70 years, we could have the technology to bring frozen humans back to life.
Supersonic Jet That Can Get People From London To New York In 3 Hours Close To Debuting

Supersonic Jet That Can Get People From London To New York In 3 Hours Close To Debuting

A jet that could shave hours off long journeys could become airborne later this year.
F1 Driver Carlos Sainz Runs After Thief Who Allegedly Stole His Watch

F1 Driver Carlos Sainz Runs After Thief Who Allegedly Stole His Watch

He did make a pitstop to change his shoes halfway.
New Research Shows Eating Could Be The Solution For Jet Lag

New Research Shows Eating Could Be The Solution For Jet Lag

Scientists in the US think they may have finally found the solution for jet lag, claiming it's all about what you eat and when you eat.