Donald Trump Confuses Joe Biden and Barack Obama Again

Donald Trump has confused Barack Obama for Joe Biden during a rally in Virginia, prompting queries about whether the Republican presidential candidate is fit to run for the 2024 election.

Former President Donald Trump says weird stuff; he always has. In 2020, at a White House briefing, he suggested using bleach as a Covid treatment: "I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes."

In 2017, he tweeted a bizarre New Year's message: "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"

And who can forget 'Covfefe'? But recently, he hasn't just said weird things but has made some mistakes; mistakes that have some people questioning whether he is too old to be president.

According to The Guardian, Trump confused Obama and Biden at a rally in Virginia.

While talking about Putin, Trump remarked, "Putin has so little respect for Obama that he's starting to throw around the nuclear word. You heard that. Nuclear. He's starting to talk nuclear weapons today."

This isn't the first time he's done this. Back in January on Fox News, Trump made the same mistake while ranting about immunity in an interview with Sean Hannity: "Like Obama dropped missiles and he ended up hitting a kindergartner or a school or an apartment house… a lot of people were killed."

But it's not just Trump making gaffes; a day prior, President Biden confused Ukraine and Gaza: "… providing airdrops of additional food and supplies in the Ukraine".

Both men are old, possibly too old to take on the responsibility of being president. But they're the only two options, so maybe pick the one who didn't allegedly stage an insurrection?

