Donald Trump Celebrates ‘The Late Great Hannibal Lecter’

Donald Trump has left people scratching their heads after celebrating ‘the late great’ Hannibal Lecter during a rally.

The fictitious serial killer is a favourite of Trump’s to mention during rallies.

During one speech in Georgia, he mentioned Lecter again while during a rambling tangent on immigrants,

“They hate when I use Dr Hannibal Lecter, the late great Hannibal Lecter," he said.

It comes as the Republican presidential nominee proposed to debate Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on September 4, and the Harris campaign responded by saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on the rival ABC broadcaster.

The rules would be similar to the first debate with President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his re-election bid, Trump said in a post on Truth Social late on Friday.

But this time it would have a "full arena audience" and take place in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump said.

Trump and Biden had agreed to a second debate on September 10 on ABC News that the former president had suggested should be moved to Fox.

Harris, who on Friday secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic nomination, said on Saturday that she plans to attend the originally planned debate.

"It's interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes 'one specific time, one specific safe space,'" she wrote on X.

"I'll be there on September 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there."

Bangladesh's prime minister has resigned and fled the country after weeks of protests against a jobs quota descended into violence and grew into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule.
A woman from the UK was left ‘devastated’ after her six-year-old daughter had her passport application rejected due to her Game of Thrones inspired name.
Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has launched a €99 ($166) dog perfume, named Fefé in honour of co-founder Domenico Dolce’s beloved pet pooch.
Emily Henry’s novel ‘Happy Place’ is reportedly being optioned by Netflix to be adapted into a series.
The remains of what is believed to be a missing 40-year-old father have been found within a euthanised crocodile in far north Queensland.