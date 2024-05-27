Donald Trump Booed And Heckled At Libertarian Conference

Trump was booed and heckled by the Libertarians, who believe in limited government and individual freedom, blame Trump, a Republican, for rushing through the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine when he was US president and for not doing more to stop public health restrictions on the unvaccinated during the pandemic.

Shortly before he appeared, one Libertarian Party member shouted: "Donald Trump should have taken a bullet!"

Trump immediately mentioned the total 88 felony charges he faces in four federal and state prosecutions.

"If I wasn't a libertarian I am now," he said.

Trump denounced the administration of US President Joe Biden, his challenger in the November 5 election rematch, and Biden's fellow Democrats as being part of a "rise in left-wing fascism".

Trump was trying to appeal to libertarians, who have more in common with Republican policy positions than Democrats on issues including taxes and the size of government, in what is expected to be a closely fought election.

He added: "We should not be fighting each other." He asked libertarians to work with him to defeat Biden, an appeal which was greeted by many boos, although the vast majority in the crowd were fiercely opposed to Biden and his administration.

Libertarians garnered only 1.2 per cent of the national vote in 2020, or about 1.8 million votes, but November's election could be decided by just tens of thousands of votes in a handful of battleground states, so Trump is seeking to peel away some libertarian support.

Trump's appearance at the libertarian gathering, unusual for a Republican White House candidate, also signalled how seriously he and his campaign take the threat of third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long opposed vaccines and mandates, and who spoke to the convention on Friday.