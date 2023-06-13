The Project

Donald Trump Arrives In Miami Ahead Of His Federal Court Appearance

Donald Trump has landed in Miami, Florida, to face federal criminal charges.

The former U.S. president is expected to front a Miami Federal courthouse on Tuesday afternoon (US time) for an initial appearance in the case.

He is facing 37 felony charges alleging that he mishandled classified documents that included information about the secretive US nuclear program and potential domestic vulnerabilities in the event of an attack.

Trump is accused of unlawfully keeping US national-security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them.

He has proclaimed his innocence and vowed to continue his campaign to regain the presidency in a November 2024 election.

"I HOPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY IS WATCHING WHAT THE RADICAL LEFT ARE DOING TO AMERICA," he wrote on his Truth Social social-media platform.

Supporters gathered outside the nearby golf club he owns and is due to stay at.

