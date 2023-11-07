The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Donald Trump Argues With Judge At His New York Fraud Trial

Donald Trump Argues With Judge At His New York Fraud Trial

Donald Trump has complained of unfair treatment in defiant and rambling testimony at the civil fraud trial about his New York business, prompting the judge at one point to threaten to cut his testimony short.

Under questioning about his company's accounting practices, the former US president clearly irritated Judge Arthur Engoron, who is weighing whether to impose hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and other penalties that could hobble the real estate empire that vaulted Trump to prominence.

Engoron warned Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 election, that he might remove him from the witness stand if he did not answer questions directly.

"Can you control your client?" Engoron asked Trump's lawyer, Christopher Kise, on Monday.

"This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom."

Trump's testimony wrapped up in the middle of the afternoon. His daughter Ivanka is due to testify on Wednesday, though she is not a defendant in the case.

Over four hours on the witness stand, Trump often avoided direct answers, instead bragging about his properties and his wealth.

He accused New York Attorney-General Letitia James, an elected Democrat, of targeting him to further her political career and accused Engoron of lowballing the value of his properties.

"This is a very unfair trial ... and I hope the public is watching," Donald Trump said.

"I think this case is a disgrace. Many people are leaving New York because of exactly this kind of thing," he said.

"It's election interference because you want to keep me in the courthouse."

Both Engoron and Trump repeatedly raised their voices as the judge sought to prevent Trump using the court to air his grievances.

"I'm not here to hear what he has to say. I'm here to hear him answer questions. Sit down already," Engoron told Alina Habba, another one of Trump's lawyers.

Engoron has already found Trump, his adult sons and 10 of his companies liable for fraud, describing in scathing terms how the defendants made up valuations.

With AAP.

Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season
NEXT STORY

Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

    Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

    The sound of low-flying helicopters in North Queensland has confused crocodiles into thinking it’s mating season, sending them into a frisky frenzy.
    Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

    Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

    Known for their excessive spending and indulgent lifestyles, the Kardashians take a surprisingly low key approach to tooth fairy rewards.
    American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

    American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

    An American couple, expecting triplets, have shocked the internet after revealing they are naming their triplets Locklan, Wilder, and…Brisbane.
    Judge Orders Seizure Of $AU1.29 Billion From Airbnb Following Tax Evasion Probe

    Judge Orders Seizure Of $AU1.29 Billion From Airbnb Following Tax Evasion Probe

    An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($A1.29 billion) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb's European headquarters in Ireland for alleged tax evasion, Milan prosecutors' office says.
    Photo Showing Woman Standing In Three Different Positions Sends People Into Meltdown

    Photo Showing Woman Standing In Three Different Positions Sends People Into Meltdown

    A woman has described pictures taken at her wedding dress fitting as documenting “a glitch in the matrix”, causing her to nearly throw up on the street.