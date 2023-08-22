The Project

Donald Trump Announces Plan To Turn Himself In On Thursday Over Georgia Indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he will surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday, to face charges over illegally conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Speaking on his social media app, Truth Social, Trump said “Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED”. 

Trump posted the message on Monday,  hours after a judge approved a $US200,000 bond for the former president, of which Trump will only need to pay $US20,000 to remain out of jail before his trial.

Trump's lawyers agreed to the date during negotiations with the Fulton County district attorney’s office over the bond details.

The bond agreement also barred Trump from communicating or intimidating any witnesses or co-defendants related to the cast, including on social media. 

In the past, Trump has used social media to attack people involved in criminal cases against him. 

The comprehensive Georgia indictment consists of 41 charges against Trump and 18 other defendants, including some of his closest allies such as former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell,  White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former attorney Rudy Giuliani. 

Trump is also facing a federal indictment over the hoarding of classified documents, as well as charges in New York over falsifying business records. 

Despite the criminal charges, Trump remains the front runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and continues to campaign for reelection.

