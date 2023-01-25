Donald Trump Allowed To Return To Facebook And Instagram Following Two-Year Ban

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, confirmed they would reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts 'in the coming weeks'.

"However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offences." a company statement said.

His potential return to Facebook and Instagram comes after Twitter made a similar decision to allow him back on their platform.

Whilst it is unclear if Donald Trump will return to the platforms, Trump's campaign sent a letter to Meta earlier this month petitioning the company to unblock his Facebook account; a source told CNN.