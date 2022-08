When you go to Italy, you dream of sunshine, pizza, pasta and wine… Dominos not so much.

However, the popular pizza chain tried their luck at the motherland of pizza, opening stores in the European country seven years ago.

The chain never attempted to be traditional, Italian style pizza, and instead positioned themselves as an American-style pizza company with a national delivery service and American-style toppings including pineapple.

However, the last of the 29 stores has now closed.