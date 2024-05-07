The Project

Domino's Is Looking for a New Hand Model

When you think of working for Domino's, you might think of delivery or pizza chef positions.

They're not glamorous jobs, but they're honest work, and you get a free slice of pie now and then. 

What you might not consider, is the high-flying world of modelling when it comes to Domino's. 

Well, think again, because Domino's is looking for someone to be a hand model, and you could get paid over $100 an hour.

Domino's in Australia is looking for someone with the perfect mitts to handle their delicious Italian carbohydrate treats. 

As Domino's website explains, “Domino’s is searching for someone who has 18+ years in pizza holding experience; has hands so clean and soft you could butter garlic bread with them; and can lift a maximum of four pizza slices per hand (while holding very still for long periods).”

But don’t think this is an easy job—hand modelling is stressful stuff. As Domino's explains, there’s a lot to consider. 

“Can you remain palm under pressure? Have you got all the right (and left) moves to increase appetite appeal? Most importantly – will you agree not to eat the props before the shoot is over?...

So, if you think you have what it takes, just record a 30-second video showing your deep-dish handling abilities and send it to Domino's.

William Shatner Would Consider Returning To Star Trek

