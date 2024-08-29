The Project

Dolly Parton Sends Free Books To Kids Around The World

Dolly Parton's father grew up poor and never got the chance to learn to read.

Inspired by her upbringing, the 78-year-old country music legend has made it her mission over the past three decades to improve literacy through her Imagination Library book giveaway program.

Recently, it has expanded statewide in places like Missouri and Kentucky, two of 21 states where all children under five can enroll to have books mailed to their homes monthly.

To celebrate, she made stops on Tuesday in both states to promote the program and tell the story of her father, Robert Lee Parton, who died in 2000.

"In the mountains, a lot of people never had a chance to go to school because they had to work on the farms," she said at the Folly Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.

"They had to do whatever it took to keep the rest of the family going."

Parton, the fourth of 12 children from a poor Appalachian family, said her father was "one of the smartest people I've ever known," but he was embarrassed that he couldn't read.

So, she decided to help other kids, initially rolling out the program in a single county in her home state of Tennessee in 1995.

It spread quickly from there, and today, more than three million books are sent out each month. Since the program started, books have been sent to more than 240 million kids in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Missouri covers the full cost of the program, which totalled $US11 million ($A16 million) in the latest fiscal year. Most of the other states chip in money through a cost-sharing model.

"The kids started calling me the 'book lady,'" Parton said.

"And Daddy was more proud of that than he was that I was a star. But Daddy got to feeling like he had really done something great as well."

Parton, who earned the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award a decade ago, said she eventually wants to see the program in every state. While there is a presence in all of them, 21 have legislation ensuring all kids under five can enroll. She said she is proud that her dad lived long enough to see the program get off the ground.

"That was kind of my way to honour my dad, because the Bible says to honour your father and mother," she said.

"And I don't think that just means, 'Just obey.' I think it means to bring honour to their name and to them."

Parton is an author herself whose titles include the 1996 children's book Coat Of Many Colors, which is part of the book giveaway program.

As she prepared to sing her famous song by the same name, she explained that it is about a coat her mother made her from a patchwork of mismatched fabric, since the family was too poor to afford a large piece of a single fabric.

Parton was proud of it because her mother likened it the multicoloured coat that is told about in the Bible - a fantastic gift from Jacob to his son Joseph.

Classmates, however, laughed at her. For years, she said the experience was a "deep, deep hurt".

Parton said that with writing and performing the song, "The hurt just left me." She received letters over the years from people saying it did the same thing for them.

"The fact that that little song has just meant so much not only to me but to so many other people for so many different reasons makes it my favourite song," she said.

With AAP.

