Dolly Parton Says She Doesn’t Let Her Fame Stop Her From Doing Anything

The 77-year-old country music legend has been known around the world for decades but doesn't let her lack of anonymity stop her from doing things because she "doesn't care" about her lack of privacy.

She told E! News: "Anything I really want to do, then I'll do it. I don't care that I'm famous."

Meanwhile, the Jolene hitmaker - who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966 - was then asked what scares her in life and admitted she finds it difficult to live in a world where some people are "nuts and crazy" while the population has to figure out now to navigate that.

"It scares me that people are not better to one another and that we have to live in a world where people are nuts and crazy and you have to try to figure out how you're going to manoeuvre all round that," she said.

The star has released almost 50 studio albums during her lengthy career but revealed that one particular "highlight" of her life is still gaining membership to the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee more than 50 years ago, as she admitted that had she not been successful in music, she might have been a beautician.

Parton said: "Well, I'm proud of all of them, but I think one of the things that remains with me is that when I was younger I wanted to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, so when I became a member back in the late 60s, to me, that's still a highlight of my life.

"Had I not been in showbusiness, if I hadn't have made it, I probably would have been a beautician because I still would've had all that hair and makeup."