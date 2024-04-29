Dolly Parton Said To Be Developing Her Own Wine Range

According to The Sun, a source said “Dolly is always looking at new ways to reach her audience and thought her own wine was a swell idea’.

“She isn’t a huge drinker herself but she likes to have something special when she does fancy a tipple,” the source said.

“She has been involved in developing the wine and is excited for it to hit the shelves.”

The ‘9 to 5’ singer told NME in 2019 that she “never did do drugs or alcohol. “

“I do drink if I’m out on a special dinner and when I fly ‘cos I don’t like to fly, so I usually have a couple of glasses of wine, but for the most part I’m just not much of a doper or a drinker.”

The news comes after the huge success of her canine clothing range, Doggy Parton.

Recently, the 78-year-old singer appeared on Beyoncé’s powerful country album, Cowboy Carter, on the track ‘TYRANT’.

Beyoncé also covered Dolly’s iconic song, ‘Jolene’.

"Wow, I just heard Jolene," Dolly shared in a statement.

"Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P."