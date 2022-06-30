The Project

Dolly Parton Has Opened Up Her 1986 Tour Bus For Fans To Stay Overnight In

Have you ever dreamt of tumbling out of bed and stumbling into Dolly Parton’s kitchen? Well, now you can, with Dollywood announcing that guests can now stay on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s 1986 tour bus.

The bus in which she wrote her smash hit  musical 9-5 on can now be rented out for overnight stays for two people at her Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon, Tennessee.

The Bus, or the “Gypsy Wagon” as Dolly refers to it, comes equipped with hand-painted murals, a bathtub, a full closet with some of Dolly’s costumes on display, and the pièce de resistance, a wig cabinet.

But it will set you back $10,000 for a two-night stay. That’s right, 10K. American dollars too. $5000 a night. To sleep on a bus. And that doesn’t even include a morning cup of ambition.

Now I love Dolly Parton as much as the next person; I mean who doesn’t love Dolly? Probably Jolene, but $5000 to sleep on a bus that she isn’t even on; I don’t care how many wigs you get to try on, Dolly, to quote yourself, “I will always love you”, but nah, that is too much.

Dollywood describes this as the full tour bus experience, but for $10000 you’d want to hope it isn’t. You don’t want the hassle of someone using the on-bus toilet for something other than a wee. You don’t want the Bass player stowing away a groupie who then turns out to have a husband who is driving to the next town to beat up the entire band. You also don’t want the pain of only eating petrol station pies for a week and then being the one that needs to use the toilet for what we already talked about earlier in this paragraph.

I’m sorry, no matter how appealing the wig cabinet may be, sleeping on a bus Dolly, from one lover to another, ah nah.

