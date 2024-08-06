The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Dolce & Gabbana Launches Perfume For Dogs

Dolce & Gabbana Launches Perfume For Dogs

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has launched a €99 ($166) dog perfume, named Fefé in honour of co-founder Domenico Dolce’s beloved pet pooch.

The fragrance is described as “an olfactory masterpiece featuring the cocooning and warm notes of Ylang, the clean and enveloping touch of Musk, and the woody creamy undertones of Sandalwood.”

The luxurious pet perfume comes in a “sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw.”

An advertisement for the fragrance shows a series of primped and pampered dogs posing on a stool with the narration “I am delicate, charismatic, authentic, sensitive, enigmatic, rebel, fresh, irresistible, clean. ‘Cause I’m not just a dog. I’m Fefé.”

Dog lovers looking to pamper their pet simply spray Fefé on their hands or brush and work it into their dogs fur from the middle of their body down towards their tail. 

Fefé is described as “a tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine,” but has some animal welfare charities concerned about the consequences of disturbing a dog’s sense of smell.

Alice Potter, senior scientific officer for the RSPCA UK, told The Guardian the “Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it. Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs.”

Donald Trump Celebrates ‘The Late Great Hannibal Lecter’
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Celebrates ‘The Late Great Hannibal Lecter’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Celebrates ‘The Late Great Hannibal Lecter’

Donald Trump Celebrates ‘The Late Great Hannibal Lecter’

Donald Trump has left people scratching their heads after celebrating ‘the late great’ Hannibal Lecter during a rally.
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Resigns And Flees Country

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Resigns And Flees Country

Bangladesh's prime minister has resigned and fled the country after weeks of protests against a jobs quota descended into violence and grew into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule.
Child Named ‘Khaleesi’ Has Passport Application Rejected

Child Named ‘Khaleesi’ Has Passport Application Rejected

A woman from the UK was left ‘devastated’ after her six-year-old daughter had her passport application rejected due to her Game of Thrones inspired name.
Emily Henry’s Novel ‘Happy Place’ To Be Made Into Netflix Series

Emily Henry’s Novel ‘Happy Place’ To Be Made Into Netflix Series

Emily Henry’s novel ‘Happy Place’ is reportedly being optioned by Netflix to be adapted into a series.
Human Remains Found In Euthanised Crocodile In Far North Queensland

Human Remains Found In Euthanised Crocodile In Far North Queensland

The remains of what is believed to be a missing 40-year-old father have been found within a euthanised crocodile in far north Queensland.