Dolce & Gabbana Launches Perfume For Dogs

The fragrance is described as “an olfactory masterpiece featuring the cocooning and warm notes of Ylang, the clean and enveloping touch of Musk, and the woody creamy undertones of Sandalwood.”

The luxurious pet perfume comes in a “sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw.”

An advertisement for the fragrance shows a series of primped and pampered dogs posing on a stool with the narration “I am delicate, charismatic, authentic, sensitive, enigmatic, rebel, fresh, irresistible, clean. ‘Cause I’m not just a dog. I’m Fefé.”

Dog lovers looking to pamper their pet simply spray Fefé on their hands or brush and work it into their dogs fur from the middle of their body down towards their tail.

Fefé is described as “a tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine,” but has some animal welfare charities concerned about the consequences of disturbing a dog’s sense of smell.

Alice Potter, senior scientific officer for the RSPCA UK, told The Guardian the “Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it. Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs.”