Doja Cat Tells Fans To Leave Their Kids At Home

Taking to X, the Paint The Town Red singer said, “idk what the f–k you think this is but I don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf–ker.”

The singer, whose legal name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, added, “I'm rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show.”

The singer performed at both weekends of Coachella 2024, where she brought out stars 21 Savage and A$AP.

Recently, she released a deluxe edition of her fourth studio album, ‘Scarlet’.

The Kiss Me More singer is also set to bring her Scarlet world tour to the UK and Europe. The tour will see her start in Manchester in early June and end in London, with stops in Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle.

She will also be performing in Portugal, France, Sweden, Italy and more.

It is unclear if Doja Cat will be bringing her tour to Australia.