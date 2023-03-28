Dogs Use Their Tails To Communicate With Us, And This Is What Their Tails Movements Mean, According To A Veterinary Expert

British vet Dr Ciara Clarke spoke to Mirror UK and explained what tail movements your dog makes and what they mean.

“Dogs may not be able to talk, but if we listen, or rather, watch, we learnt a lot about what they are trying to communicate to us and to each other.

“Tail position can indicate a number of things, from agitation, negotiation, aggression and insecurity to friendliness, excitement, happiness and curiosity.

“Even the direction your dog’s tail is wagging in can be significant. For example, studies reveal that dogs wag their tails to the right when they are happy or confident and to the left when they are frightened.”

Agitated

A dog will stand with its ears up and tail raised.

Negotiation

If your dog stops wagging their tail and freezes, this could mean they want to avoid a threat without being aggressive.

Aggression

A dog tail that moves from a neutral position to a vertical one, this means they are aggressive and trying to assert themselves. The higher the tail, the greater the threat.

Scared

When a dog tucks its tail between its legs, it means it’s scared and is being submissive.

Happiness

When a dog is happy, their tail will be wagging in a neutral horizontal or slightly raised position. And if they’re really happy and excited, their hips will follow their tail.

Insecurity

Sometimes, if a dog is a little bit nervous and feeling insecure, it may wag its tail a tiny bit.