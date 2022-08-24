Dogs Cry 'Happy Tears' When They Are Reunited With Their Owners, New Research Shows.

Do you ever wonder if your dog misses you when you're away? Well, researchers in Japan have found that your pooch becomes so overcome with happiness when you are reunited that they shed tears of joy.

Professor Takefumi Kikusui, the lead author of the study, discovered one day that his own poodle had tears in her eyes after giving birth and was inspired to investigate further.

Professor Takefumi and the team at Azabu University conducted the study by measuring tear volume in dogs before and after reunions with their owners.

"We performed the Schirmer tear test (STT) and measured tear volume in dogs before and after reunions with owners and familiar non-owners," the study explained.

Professor Takefumi found that dogs shed more tears than normal when reunited with their owners.

"Tear volume increased significantly during a reunion with the owner, but not with a familiar non-owner," Professor Takefumi said.

"We had never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in joyful situations, such as reuniting with their owners, and we were all excited that this would be a world first."

"Dogs have become a partner of humans, and we can form bonds. In this process, it is possible that the dogs that show teary eyes during interaction with the owner would be cared for by the owner more."