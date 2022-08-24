The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dogs Cry 'Happy Tears' When They Are Reunited With Their Owners, New Research Shows.

Dogs Cry 'Happy Tears' When They Are Reunited With Their Owners, New Research Shows.

Japanese scientists have discovered that our pooches are capable of crying happy tears when they see us return home.

Do you ever wonder if your dog misses you when you're away? Well, researchers in Japan have found that your pooch becomes so overcome with happiness when you are reunited that they shed tears of joy.  

  

Professor Takefumi Kikusui, the lead author of the study, discovered one day that his own poodle had tears in her eyes after giving birth and was inspired to investigate further.  

  

Professor Takefumi and the team at Azabu University conducted the study by measuring tear volume in dogs before and after reunions with their owners.  

  

"We performed the Schirmer tear test (STT) and measured tear volume in dogs before and after reunions with owners and familiar non-owners," the study explained.  

  

Professor Takefumi found that dogs shed more tears than normal when reunited with their owners.  

  

"Tear volume increased significantly during a reunion with the owner, but not with a familiar non-owner," Professor Takefumi said.  

  

"We had never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in joyful situations, such as reuniting with their owners, and we were all excited that this would be a world first."   

  

"Dogs have become a partner of humans, and we can form bonds. In this process, it is possible that the dogs that show teary eyes during interaction with the owner would be cared for by the owner more." 

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration
NEXT STORY

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

Response from a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) spokesperson:
Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird

Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird

Facebook users are reporting issues with their service, with their homepages showing irregular posts.
A Young Couple Has Divided The Internet After Sharing They Sleep In Separate Rooms

A Young Couple Has Divided The Internet After Sharing They Sleep In Separate Rooms

A young American couple who recently moved in together has sparked debate after revealing they have separate bedrooms.
Ex-Hotel Cleaner Reveals The Biggest Mistakes Guests Make When Checking Out

Ex-Hotel Cleaner Reveals The Biggest Mistakes Guests Make When Checking Out

A former hotel housekeeper has divided opinion after revealing that we should be tipping $14 a day to hotel cleaners.
Usain Bolt Looks To Make Bank By Trademarking His Celebration

Usain Bolt Looks To Make Bank By Trademarking His Celebration

If you thought Usain Bolt was quick on the track, he's even quicker to make a buck.