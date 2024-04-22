Dog With Human Table Manners Leaves People Confused

Federica Finocchiaro shares regular video updates of her Weimaraner, Grayson, sitting at the table with the family at meal time.

A dog with a habit of politely sitting at the table with his owners has left people confused by his humanlike behaviour, with some even speculating he was a person in a past life.

Federica Finocchiaro shares regular video updates of her Weimaraner, Grayson, sitting at the table with the family at meal time.

“It’s breakfast right now, he just sits with us, and we didn’t make him sit here,” Federica says in one popular TikTok, showing the polite pup sitting alongside her.

“He just loves the company,” she said, adding that “he never tries to eat the food that we’re eating, ever” and is “always just happy to be there”.

Videos of Grayson’s table manners have clocked up millions of views, with commenters speculating that he could have been a human in a past life.

“Something strangely odd about this dog. Something very human about him,” said one commenter.

“I think he's an ex family member from another life time…” said another.

Others commented on how well-behaved Grayson was, never begging or reaching for the food on the table in front of him.