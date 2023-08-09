The Project

Dog Who Was Adopted After 500 Days Returned After One Week

An adorable dog that waited 500 days for adoption has been returned after just one week.

Drogo, a three-year-old pit bull, entered Austin Animal Center in March 2022 and had been patiently waiting for a home.

The organisation, who has been documenting Drogo’s journey, said he would make the perfect addition to any home.

After nearly two years, the pit bull was finally adopted.

However, the latest development in Drogo’s story has been shared on TikTok, and it’s not good news.

The animal shelter has revealed that Drogo has been returned to the pound after just one week.

In the video, the text reads, “When you wait 500 days to find a home and then get returned after one week.”

“Shelter dogs need time to adjust to a new home. Drogo didn't even get the chance.”

“Now he's back at the shelter again waiting for his real forever family.”

“He was one of the longest stay dogs at the shelter and now he's back again. He's devastated. It's not fair.”

Drogo is now back up for adoption with no fee required.

His profile page on the shelter’s website states that he is a ‘charmer’ and he is also ‘difficult not to fall in love with’.

“'This affectionate boy is dreaming of a home,” the profile reads.

“Drogo has been so sweet waiting everyday for someone to be his miracle. Could that be you?”

