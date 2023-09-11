The Project

Dog Walkers Could Be Charged An Annual Fee Of $552 To Use Council Land

Dog Walkers Could Be Charged An Annual Fee Of $552 To Use Council Land

The Inner West Council in Sydney could soon start charging professional dog walkers a fee for using council land.

A policy introduced by the council would require professional dog walkers to carry a permit while conducting their business in any council-owned park or off-leash area.

Parks and Open Spaces Commercial Dog Walking Policy draft would require dog walkers to be aged 16 or over, hold current first aid and animal first aid certificate, have public liability insurance for a minimum of $20 million and professional indemnity insurance for a minimum of $5 million.

The drafted policy would also mean that a maximum of two professional dog walkers will be permitted at each park per day, while only one would be allowed to access an off-leash park at any time.

The council will look to the public for feedback after the draft is presented to the council on September 12.

The suburbs in the Inner West Council include Annandale, Newtown, Marrickville, Stanmore, Camperdown, Enmore, Rozelle, Ashbury, Croydon and Lewisham.

“The proposed licence and permit fee is not considered unreasonable noting that commercial dog walkers in the Sydney metropolitan area currently charge dog owners an average of $35 per hour per dog for walking and socialisation activities,” the draft reads.

A similar permit policy was put in place in Lane Cove Council in 2013 after a groundskeeper was attacked by a dog. The council charges professional dog walkers $2,200 a year.

