Dog Walker Slammed For Disposing Of His Pet's Poo In Resident's Red Bin

A dog walker has been slammed online after he was caught on CCTV throwing a bag of his pet's poo into a resident's red garbage bin.

The incident occurred at Epping in Sydney's north-west, and captured the man in a blue shirt and a pair of red shorts walking up a neighbour's driveway and throwing the bag into the bin parked beside the recycling and organic waste bin.

The bin owner took to Facebook to slam the act and expose the dog owner. 

'Security camera recorded this person with a black dog conveniently disposing dog poo into our household bin,' the homeowner wrote. 

'This is not the first time. Can the video evidence be used to identify and take actions against the person.' 

Facebook users slammed the dog owner for showing 'no class', and some even urged the homeowner to put a padlock on all of his bins to stop them being used by others.

Others, however, said the dog owner did the right thing by cleaning up after his pet pooch, with many admitting they do the same thing. 

'Actually not a crime. Good guy bagging and disposing of it appropriately,' one user said.

