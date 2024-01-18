The Project

Dog Smashes Urn While Trying To Get His Ball

Probably not the way Grandma’s ashes were meant to be spread: All over the living room floor and riddled with paw prints.

Elvis, the pooch in question, was attempting to retrieve his tennis ball when he knocked over an urn containing the late grandma Claire’s ashes.

The pup’s owner was quick to point out that the endeavour was all for nothing anyway. “Elvis, what did you do? For a ball? You didn’t even get the ball!”

And while the owner was quick to scald the poor pup, let’s not forget that all we have to go by is a few seconds of video.

We know how the media likes to frame things. Elvis was playing with a ball. Presumably playing fetch.

And last I checked, dogs aren’t great at throwing. Could it be the cameraman is, in fact, the guilty party here?

Maybe. Maybe not. But I don’t wanna blame the dog because, oh my God, look at that face.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Bruno and Elvis🦋 (@thegoldendad)

