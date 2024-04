Fire services were called to the Parkmill, Wales residence to free the pup who had managed to find himself trapped under a “domestic dwelling”.

According to Sky News UK, the exact location of the dog could not be found and Wales Urban Search and Rescue team had to attend.

The crews dug a tunnel underneath the house’s kitchen floor and used seismic detection equipment and technical search cameras to determine Jock’s location.

Jock was found alive and well, and returned happily to his owners.