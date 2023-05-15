The Project

Dog Park Bans Barking With Threats Of $2,000 Fines For Owners

A dog park in Canada has shocked local residents by banning barking.

Locals were stunned to find signs at a Montreal dog park banning their dogs from barking.

"It is forbidden to let your dog bark, whine or howl," the sign said in French.

The sign then warns owners who are caught with barking dogs could be fined between $500 and $2,000.

Speaking to local news outlet CTV News, one local dog owner said it's "really too much".

"I know it's to scare people, but it's not fair," Melanie Richer said. "It's stressful to be honest. I'm always looking around to see if my dog is doing good, she's not barking too much… no, it's not fun anymore."

CTV News reported the local council, the borough of Saint-Leonard, said the signs may be new, but the bylaw is not.

Within the City of Montreal's bylaws there is an article relating to the control of domestic animals.

"This sign was intended to help reduce the nuisance experienced by the neighbourhood of this dog park," said a spokesperson for the borough of Saint-Leonard, Anne-Emilie Thibault.

