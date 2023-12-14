Dog Optical Illusion Leaves Internet Users Confused

"Why did it take my brain so long to figure out what was going on in this pic?" the caption reads. The image shows a large dog wearing a harness.

But it is the way the dog is oriented that has people very confused, thinking that it is some sort of mutant dog.

"Yep 100% saw a Chernobyl dog," one person commented, while another added, "I'm not sure how long

I'm supposed to look before I figure it out. But it hasn't happened yet."

"I've been turning my phone all types of angles and I can't figure it out," another said. "My brain hurts," one Instagram user wrote.

Many Instagram users came to the rescue, explaining that the trick to figuring out the weird, alien dog is to turn your device to the right. This makes it much easier to realise that the dog is lying down on its side with its head raised looking back.