Dog Eats Owner's Passports Days Before Dream Wedding In Italy

The Golden Retriever ate the groom's passport while the couple went to City Hall to collect their marriage licence.

The couple returned home to find their one-and-a-half-year-old dog, Chickie, had eaten through multiple pages of the man's passport. 

The Boston couple is due to hold their ceremony in Italy on August 31st and are scrambling to replace the passport before their departure date on Friday the 25th. 

The groom-to-be, Donato Frattaroli, told WCVB that he had been in contact with officials to try and sort the situation out. 

"I'm just a little stressed," Frattaroli said

"Keep my fingers crossed, and hopefully, everything will work itself out."

If the passport can't be replaced in time, the couple plans to stay home while their wedding party goes ahead with the trip abroad. 

