Dog Eats $4000 Cash Off Kitchen Counter But He Is Cute So All Is Well

Seven-year-old goldendoodle Cecil had jumped onto the kitchen counter to snack on the cash that had only been placed there minutes before.

Clayton and Carrie Law from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania told the Pittsburgh City Paper that their dog was usually very well-behaved and hadn’t done anything like this before.

“This dog, I swear to God, has never touched anything in his life,” Carrie said. “Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, ‘Cecil’s eating $4,000!!!!!’ I thought, ‘I cannot be hearing that.’ I almost had a heart attack.”

The couple rushed Cecil to the vet to see if he needed any treatment, but thankfully, due to his size, he only needed to be monitored at home.

After reaching out to the bank, the couple was told that money accidents like this happen frequently and that as long as the serial numbers were visible on the notes, the bank would be able to accept the cash.

This meant that Carrie and Clayton had the stinky task of sifting through all of Cecil’s bowel movements to retrieve the money.

Thankfully, the couple only lost $450 from the ordeal. “There we are at the utility sink,” Carrie said to the City Paper. “[We were] washing this shitty money, yelling ‘Yay! Yes! We got one!’ It smelled so bad.”

Carrie also said that she “never thought” she would be “able to say I’ve laundered money, but there is apparently a first time for everything.”