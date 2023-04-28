Dodgeball 2 Is Officially Happening, And Vince Vaughn Is Returning

It's one of the most beloved sports comedies of the 2000s, and now, after 19 years, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is getting a sequel with Vince Vaughn returning.

As reported by Deadline, the Dodgeball sequel has entered the development stage at 20th Century Studios.

While little detail is known about the film, Justin Long, who played Justin Redman in the original, revealed that Vaughn pitched a sequel idea to him back in October 2022.

"I do a podcast with my brother called Life is Short, and when we had Ben Stiller on, I asked Ben about this because I had just worked with Vince Vaughn again... So I had just been around Vince a lot, and Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a [Dodgeball] sequel," Long told comicbook.com.

"I don't know if he had yet pitched it to Ben, but I kind of set up the pitch. I felt like I should facilitate the pitch... I would love to do it, and I hope that it ends up happening... It's a funny idea; I don't wanna say what it is."

All that is known about the plot at this stage is the Dodgeball sequel will continue to follow the story of Vaughn's prize-winning gym owner.

The much-quoted 2004 film made over US$168 million in theatres against a reported budget of US$20 million.